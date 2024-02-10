5 Ways To Tell If A Car Has Been In An Accident

Most of the time, when you're shopping for a used car, you're seeing vehicles that previous owners sold or traded into the dealer you're browsing at. Now, everyone has their own reasons for selling their car, whether they just needed some cash or they were planning on getting something new, and outside of extenuating circumstances, the exact why of it doesn't really matter to you. It's when a car is sold within those extenuating circumstances that there may be some cause for caution.

Specifically, if a car was sold to a dealer after an accident in poor condition, then it's very possible that it may still have some problems that you'd have to put up with if you bought it. These problems can range from minor annoyances to severe malfunctions, depending on how scrupulous the dealer is, but it shouldn't be on you to deal with any of them. To ensure that a busted car doesn't become your problem, you should give a used vehicle a thorough inspection for any signs of accident-induced damage. If you spot any of these red flags, you should either ask for more detailed documentation or just look elsewhere.