5 Car Parts You Should Never Buy Used

If you're ever in an accident where your car isn't totaled, but your airbag deploys, you could end up in the unenviable situation of having to buy a replacement. There's no getting around the fact that replacing airbags is expensive, and if your insurance won't cover the cost, you might have to fork over a large sum of money to get a new one installed. However, attempting to save money by buying a used airbag isn't the way to go. That's because you can never guarantee that an airbag purchased through a third-party supplier is safe.

Advertisement

The problems with aftermarket airbag inflators are so concerning that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a warning saying, "These suspect replacement parts are often manufactured by foreign companies with little to no reputation of quality manufacturing or experience, sold at prices far below the cost of quality genuine equipment, ordered online and shipped to the United States, and installed by those other than reputable repair shops or manufacturer dealerships."

While the NHTSA alert was specifically directed at used car buyers, the bottom line, is you should never buy a second-hand airbag. That's because it'll be almost impossible for you to verify that it hasn't already been deployed or damaged. Plus, there's always a risk that even if it looks ok, there's just no way of knowing that it'll work when you need it — or worse, it could deploy improperly and harm you.

Advertisement