6 Types Of Car Windshields Explained (And When To Consider Upgrading)

For many, car windshields are simply sheets of glass, easy to take for granted. However, anyone with a knowledge of cars understands how invaluable these components are. From helping you see the road ahead to deflecting debris and natural elements to protecting your body from dangerous impacts in case of an accident, the role windshields play in any car is undeniable. But even beyond these purposes, windshields can fulfill a host of needs depending on the kind of glass you install.

The untrained eye may believe that there's no difference between windshields other than the intensity of their tint (which strict states crack down on while others don't seem to care). But digging a little deeper reveals that there's more variety to them than you might think. Knowing the glass types available won't only give you a greater understanding of the options, but may also get you thinking about upgrading your own windshield.

Each glass variety comes with its own perks and drawbacks, so it's up to you to understand your needs and limitations before making a change. Even if information from automakers about the specific windshield glass they use is scarce, you'll readily find information about glass varieties and who can best benefit from them through various windshield replacement companies. With that said, here are six types of windshield glass varieties and who they're best for.

