Is It Safe To Buy A Used Battery For Your Car?

Nobody wants a dead car battery. Few things come with as much frustration as going to start the car and getting one of those tell-tale signs of a dead battery. If you don't want to (or can't afford to) shell out for a whole new battery, buying a used car battery could be a cost-effective solution. After all, new car batteries can be expensive, and a used battery offers a more budget-friendly (not to mention environmentally conscious) alternative.

Salvage yards and other sellers often have a variety of used batteries available, some of which still have a significant lifespan left. That said, just because they're available for sale doesn't inherently mean they're safe to buy. While the lower cost is appealing, purchasing a used car battery comes with risks. A battery's history can be unclear, and its remaining lifespan might be difficult to determine at first glance. Without careful inspection, a used battery could fail prematurely or even pose safety hazards. Here's what to know.