What Do The Letters On Car Batteries Mean?

Most owners of gas- and diesel-powered vehicles don't spend a lot of time thinking about car batteries until it's time to get a new one. After all, modern batteries need very little maintenance. How do you even know when you need to replace your car battery? Sometimes it's obvious: the car won't start without a jump. That's when, suddenly, thoughts turn to car batteries.

It's easy enough have a shop or an auto club like AAA swap out the battery. But if you want to save some money or try a new brand, it's important to know what kind of battery the vehicle uses. You can get that information from your vehicle's user manual, or by reading the labels on your current battery.

That's what the letter and number codes can tell you. They include performance and longevity information such as amperage, manufacture date, and physical size, the way AAA or AA describes the size and voltage of small, flashlight-type batteries. (What the secret codes on your battery's label won't tell you, of course, is which are the best batteries and which ones to avoid. That's what you'll learn in our ranking of major car battery brands.)

