Are Car Batteries Universal? What You Need To Know

Few things can be more frustrating for a car owner than a dead battery. That's in no small part due to the relatively helpless feeling that tends to accompany being stranded without a functional automobile, particularly if you're in a more isolated locale when your engine fails to turn over. On top of that, even if you are prepared and have a set of jumper cables handy in your trunk, there is no guarantee that the battery will power up enough to crank.

Of course, even if your car does crank after properly jumping the battery, it might still be a good idea to go ahead and replace the component to ensure there are no further issues in the immediate future — at least no issues that aren't user related. But even after you've determined that your battery is dead or generally in need of replacing, the mere act of selecting, purchasing, and installing a new one can rank among the more confusing aspects, because there are countless brands and builds to choose from these days.

If you're even a little bit mechanically inclined, you can likely handle flipping out your dead car battery for a new one without much trouble. You will, however, need to be careful about which battery you select for your vehicle, as there's no such thing as a universal fit, and outfitting your car with an ill-suited power source could lead to further problems.