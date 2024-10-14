Replacing Airbags Is Expensive - Here's How To Check Whether Insurance Will Cover The Cost

It's difficult not to worry about costs in the wake of a car accident. You may pay a hefty monthly premium for insurance, but that doesn't guarantee complete, if any, coverage. There shouldn't be any surprises when filing a claim after an accident. Among the more elusive coverage areas is something unexpected despite being critical to driver safety. If your airbags deploy in an accident, is your insurance company going to cover the rather high cost of replacing them?

You'd would think this would be a fairly straightforward question to answer. Airbags aren't cheap, costing an estimated $1,500 to be replaced, though that's likely to be higher for luxury cars. A Google search of some of the major players in the insurance game — Geico, Progressive, and State Farm, included — revealed that airbags aren't a hot topic of conversation. While Progressive.com may talk about state-by-state airbag laws and offer guides on driver safety, none of the content mentions "airbags" and whether their replacement is covered.

A Plus Insurance broker, Lauren McKenzie, told CarInsurance.com that insurance companies "will cover airbag replacement" but notes that it depends heavily on the type of insurance you carry and the circumstances of the accident. For the best answer that fits your policy, though, you will need to look at your individual plan and break down the coverage you're carrying.

