Replacing Airbags Is Expensive - Here's How To Check Whether Insurance Will Cover The Cost
It's difficult not to worry about costs in the wake of a car accident. You may pay a hefty monthly premium for insurance, but that doesn't guarantee complete, if any, coverage. There shouldn't be any surprises when filing a claim after an accident. Among the more elusive coverage areas is something unexpected despite being critical to driver safety. If your airbags deploy in an accident, is your insurance company going to cover the rather high cost of replacing them?
You'd would think this would be a fairly straightforward question to answer. Airbags aren't cheap, costing an estimated $1,500 to be replaced, though that's likely to be higher for luxury cars. A Google search of some of the major players in the insurance game — Geico, Progressive, and State Farm, included — revealed that airbags aren't a hot topic of conversation. While Progressive.com may talk about state-by-state airbag laws and offer guides on driver safety, none of the content mentions "airbags" and whether their replacement is covered.
A Plus Insurance broker, Lauren McKenzie, told CarInsurance.com that insurance companies "will cover airbag replacement" but notes that it depends heavily on the type of insurance you carry and the circumstances of the accident. For the best answer that fits your policy, though, you will need to look at your individual plan and break down the coverage you're carrying.
Understanding your insurance coverage
Before getting too deep into whether your insurance will cover the cost of airbag replacement, it's important to understand the type of insurance you carry. Yes, "car" is technically the type, but it's broken down further into three primary categories — liability, comprehensive, and collision. You should know exactly what these mean and how they dictate coverage before you get behind the wheel again, so you know where you are and are not covered.
When discussing car repairs, you're looking at collision coverage. Per Progressive, "Collision coverage helps pay to repair or replace your vehicle after an accident, regardless of who's at fault." Comprehensive coverage, on the other hand, covers costs incurred by incidents not related to a collision, such as if your vehicle is stolen or a rock chips your windshield. Finally, Geico states that liability insurance covers "property damage and/or injuries to another person caused by an accident in which you're at fault."
Of the three types of coverage, liability is typically the only one required by state regulations. While collision and comprehensive are recommended to reduce the potential for out-of-pocket costs, they're not typically mandated as they protect you, whereas liability protects other drivers. However, some lenders may require one or both at specific limits to secure a loan or lease. Most insurance companies also have add-on services and coverage, like Mechanical Breakdown Insurance, Emergency Road Service, and Uninsured Motorist Coverage, but none will help you get your airbag replacement costs covered.
How to determine if airbags are covered by your insurance
When you're in a car accident, one of the first things to do is determine responsibility. If the other party admits to being responsible, you'll file a claim directly with their insurance. However, should the other driver refuse responsibility, companies like Geico will pursue reimbursement of repair costs. Unfortunately, you could be deemed the responsible party. In this case, if you don't carry collision coverage, you'll be paying the full cost of your airbags.
In situations that aren't as clean-cut, whether your insurance will pay for a new airbag or if it will be your responsibility may still be a question. Even if you carry collision coverage, car insurance isn't something you want to guess with, especially with something so expensive. For peace of mind, it's always best to check with your insurance provider. You can review the policy paperwork, but it may be best to chat with or call customer support about your policy for a definitive answer that pertains to your specific plan.
Even if your insurance company agrees to cover the replacement cost, you may have a deductible you need to cover. Let's say you have a $1,000 deductible on your collission insurance. If the cost of the airbag replacement is $2,000, you will need to pay half before insurance kicks in. Most insurance plans offer customizable deductibles, starting as low as $0. As Progressive warns, though, a lower deductible will result in a higher premium.