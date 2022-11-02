Here's What A Luxury Car Means For Your Insurance

Luxury cars are costlier than your average subcompact because they offer more of everything. They get more power, comfort, luxury, tech features, and safety updates to make your head spin, but there's a catch. According to Car Insurance Comparison, luxury vehicles will cost more to insure, and it's not hard to understand why.

The rule of thumb in getting cheap auto insurance is to avoid exotic, vintage, or luxury cars. High-performing sport-luxury vehicles like the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, BMW 3-Series, or Mercedes-Benz C-Class have higher sticker prices than your average Honda Accord or Toyota Camry. They are costlier to repair if the car meets an accident and have specialized parts, components, and materials that are expensive to replace.

If you can afford the insurance premium that goes with luxury car ownership, go for it. However, if you're wondering how much more it takes to insure a luxury vehicle, the answer might surprise you.