AutoZone Vs. O'Reilly Auto Parts: Which Rewards Program Helps You Save More?

Rewards programs are the unsung heroes of shopping — sure, you may be sacrificing privacy by letting retailers and other data collectors know everything you're purchasing, but you might find the money you're saving more than worth it. These days, nearly every kind of business franchise offers some type of rewards program, including supermarkets, coffee chains, and clothing retailers. Auto parts and aftermarket automotive stores are no exception.

You may be the type of budget-conscious buyer that likes to do their research in order to figure out how to save the most money possible, such as comparing the costs of affordable tools sold by Harbor Freight and O'Reilly. If that's the case, you're also likely interested in which rewards programs give you the most bang for your buck. As one of the nation's largest auto parts chains, O'Reilly is certainly worth looking at, especially since its loyalty program offers other benefits in addition to cash back rewards. But does O'Reilly's rewards program save you more than AutoZone's, another giant auto parts chain with its own loyalty system?

Unfortunately, it's not as easy as simply comparing straightforward percentages. Not only is the way loyalty points get calculated by both companies not the same, but how much cash back those points translate to are also different. However, once you do the math and a little converting, you'll find that one rewards program can save you a lot more money than the other: AutoZone's.