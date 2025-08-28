10 Wear-And-Tear Car Parts You Should Never Go Cheap On (And 3 That You Can)

One of the easiest ways to make your car run smoothly is through timely maintenance. In that regard, the phrase 'you get what you pay for' has never been more apt. Granted, certain major car brands will cost more to maintain than others, but even with affordable and easy-to-work-on cars, cheaping out on parts is asking for trouble. We get it. Every single owner has the eternal dilemma of whether or not premium parts are worth the extra dough, or if money should be saved via installing budget alternatives.

The answer isn't always straightforward, but getting it wrong can cost thousands of dollars in repairs. In the worst case, you might even find yourself stranded on the roadside or even in an avoidable accident. The market does not make the choice any easier, either. A brake pad from a discount retail garage might cost $40, while another unit from a premium maker might cost $200.

The temptation to save money is understandable, especially when these parts are consumable, i.e., frequently changed. However, certain car parts must never be compromised, as these keep your engine in running order, increase the lifespan of your car, and, most importantly, keep you and your loved ones safe on the road. Here are 10 car parts that should never be compromised for cost, and three that have a little more wiggle room.