Can You Top Up Engine Oil Instead Of Changing It?

Topping up engine oil is a good practice. If your engine is running low on oil, you should always add more oil to it to the optimum level if you do not have an oil replacement required in the near future, as it keeps your engine well lubricated. This is considering that your engine needs more oil but, this does not mean that you can replace changing oil with topping up oil. Adding new oil to used dirty oil doesn't necessarily negate the need for an oil change.

This is because the engine oil goes through a lot of heat cycles when running through an engine and collects a lot of dirt and debris. Topping up engine oil is just adding to that dirty oil. Over a period of time, engine oil also breaks down and degrades, which is why not only is the number of miles on your maintenance schedule specified, but also a time period for getting an oil change. During an oil change, one also has to change the oil filter with a fresh one, since it is the component which filters out a lot of contaminants from the oil.

Adding more oil to the dirty oil would not allow you to get rid of all the debris and contaminants and your engine will have to run with them inside and older oil will eventually cause sludge build up. This is why it is always recommended to change the oil of your vehicle and at the right time. This is one of the easiest and the only thing that one can do to keep their engine functioning properly.

