3 Causes Of Excessive Engine Oil Consumption

Before exploring the causes of excessive oil consumption, it is helpful to point out that all engines consume some oil through normal operation. Your engine oil forms a lubricating film between the moving metal parts of the engine. Some is consumed doing this, while some of the motor oil that is used near the combustion chambers is actually burned and becomes part of the vehicle's exhaust.

The definition of the term "excessive oil consumption" can vary, based on the vehicle specifications for its engine's expected normal oil consumption, usually found in the owner's manual. What one manufacturer defines as normal can be considered excessive by another carmaker. So the best place to start is your manual, which should spell out the normal oil consumption for your specific engine. This information is extremely useful for you to know, so that you can maintain the vehicle's proper oil level, while also keeping track of your consumption. For example, if a quart or more is consumed between oil changes, you will need to add oil to your engine to maintain its proper oil level.

For example, General Motors states that oil consumption of one quart every 2,000 miles, for personal vehicles operated under normal conditions, is perfectly fine for its vehicles. Ford says one quart per 1,000 miles. BMW adds that "All engines normally consume a certain amount of engine oil." Volkswagen comments that "Oil consumption varies from engine to engine and may change significantly over the life of the engine." As the saying goes, your mileage may vary.

