Major Car Brands With The Highest Maintenance Costs, Ranked

When buying a new car, whether brand new or used, the running costs are just as important as how much you initially pay for the vehicle. While fuel costs are one of the key factors to consider for long-term ownership, particularly considering how efficient new cars can be, the price for maintenance and repairs should never be overlooked. In a survey conducted by FinanceBuzz, 64 percent of 1,000 car owners admitted to shelving maintenance for their cars, and while frequent checkups can help prevent larger services, certain brands simply cost more to sustain over the years.

Maintenance costs can vary due to several reasons, whether it's the car's age, part availability, or the brand itself. Frequent repair jobs that cars require include fixing electrical system faults, engine problems, and transmission issues. However, the relatively recent rise of electrification has taken away some of the historically common problems and introduced new, unique problems for manufacturers to face and to consider as the buyer.

CarEdge and RepairPal study both short-term and long-term maintenance for some of the largest automakers selling their cars in the U.S., which is how we've collected data for the car brands you may want to approach with caution. While manufacturers such as Toyota and Honda manage to keep costs down over the years, these are the 10 major car brands with the highest maintenance costs overall.

