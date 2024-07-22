8 Reasons To Consider A Used Ford Focus For Your Next Car

News of the Ford Focus' demise was met with dismay by the compact car's many fans, with the long running model axed to free up space in Ford's lineup for more crossovers and electric vehicles. The Focus had been in production since 1998, and for many years was a consistent bestseller for Ford. According to data from R.L. Polk, it was even the best selling car in the world in 2011 and 2012. However, in recent years consumers have tended to favor larger, higher riding crossovers and SUVs, and so sales have slipped considerably from that all-time peak.

It might no longer be possible to order a new Focus from a Ford dealership, but there are a number of reasons why the car might be a good used pick for buyers. Different Focus variants have something to offer for a wide range of drivers, from those looking for an enthusiast-friendly hot hatch to those preferring an economical daily commuter. Here are the top reasons you consider a used Focus for your next vehicle.