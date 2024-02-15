Every American Ford ST Model Ranked From Slowest To Fastest
While it's not the automaker's highest-performance moniker, the ST badge is attached to some fun performance vehicles in the Ford lineup. Ford introduced ST models in the United States in 2013 with the debut of the Focus ST, slotted in the Focus lineup just below the bonkers Focus RS.
The Ford Focus RS was an all-wheel drive, rally-inspired, flaming-hot-hatchback of a vehicle with a whopping 350 horsepower. The Focus ST, however, offered increased performance to a broader audience with its lower price tag, lower (and more manageable) horsepower rating, and similar levels of driver engagement. Essentially, you got an approachable daily driver with some added performance without the drawbacks of a stiffly-sprung, precision-oriented vehicle like the RS — a genuinely successful formula.
So, how many Ford ST models are there? Which ones can you get your hands on today? And most importantly, which ones are the quickest? In the United States, there are only four ST models available: Edge, Explorer, Fiesta, and Focus. For this list, we'll stick to those four since vehicles like the Puma ST and cult classics like the Mondeo ST220 were only available overseas.
4. Ford Fiesta ST
While it might be number one in some of our hearts, the Fiesta ST is the slowest Ford ST vehicle sold in the United States. No matter how entertaining and spritely it is on a curvy road, the Fiesta ST was never very powerful. Sold in the United States from 2014 to 2019, the Fiesta ST was powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that produced 197 horsepower. That meant it was respectable amongst subcompact hatchbacks but not exactly a rocket ship.
Ford claimed the 2019 Fiesta ST could accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, but in Car and Driver's hands-on review, that time was 6.9 seconds — strong when compared to its direct rivals but a bit below average when you compared it to standard compact cars or midsize sedans. Straight-line speed and immense power were never the point with the plucky Fiesta ST, though. The fun provided by the Fiesta ST was in its nimble handling and engaging six-speed manual transmission at an accessible price.
3. Ford Focus ST
The Ford Focus ST hit the sweet spot. It was available in the United States from 2013 to 2018 and was a class leader for much of that time — certainly, the coolest hatchback Ford had brought to the United States. With 252 horsepower produced by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, it had enough power to entertain without being too aggressive. The Focus was also more practical than the Fiesta, with increased cargo and passenger space.
In a straight line, Ford claimed that the Focus ST could accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds, and most tests could match that claim. The difference in acceleration helped the Focus ST retain some of its appeal compared to its smaller, less powerful ST sibling, even though the Fiesta was less expensive. What's more, the Focus ST was a joy to drive. Supportive Recaro seats, quick steering, impressive handling, and a well-equipped cabin all help make the Focus ST my favorite on this list, even if it isn't the fastest.
2. Ford Edge ST
The Ford Edge ST is probably the most disappointing of the ST models. Even though it's quicker than the Fiesta and the Focus, it doesn't offer nearly the same level of driver engagement. The Edge ST was introduced in 2019 and was the first crossover to get the ST designation. It's still available today and powered by a twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 engine that produces an impressive 335 horsepower.
Ford claims that the Edge ST will go from zero to 60 mph in under six seconds, and testing seems to bear out those claims. Unfortunately, it isn't as nimble on tight roads or as quick to respond to steering inputs as its smaller ST cousins. Without a manual transmission (the Edge ST gets an eight-speed automatic), you're a bit less connected to the action, too. Of course, a family SUV isn't meant to live on the ragged edge all the time, so it's not surprising that the performance is a bit more muted, even if it is technically faster.
1. Ford Explorer ST
When it comes to fast Ford ST vehicles, the big family SUV takes the win. The Ford Explorer ST is the largest, most powerful ST vehicle ever sold in the States, and it's the quickest. Ford claims that the Explorer ST takes just 5.5 seconds to reach 60 mph. Car and Driver beat that claim in its test, checking in at just 5.2 seconds. That's not only fast for a three-row family SUV; that's just plain fast.
So what's providing all this grunt? Under the hood of the Ford Explorer ST is a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 400 horsepower. Pair that powerful engine with all-wheel drive and sticky summer tires, and you've got a recipe for quick, straight-line acceleration. Expecting high levels of driver engagement with the Explorer ST (or any three-row SUV, for that matter) would be a bit optimistic, so it's not surprising that the big SUV isn't agile or ultra-responsive in the corners. Thanks to the high-horsepower V6, though, the Explorer performs reasonably well for its class.