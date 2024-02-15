Every American Ford ST Model Ranked From Slowest To Fastest

While it's not the automaker's highest-performance moniker, the ST badge is attached to some fun performance vehicles in the Ford lineup. Ford introduced ST models in the United States in 2013 with the debut of the Focus ST, slotted in the Focus lineup just below the bonkers Focus RS.

The Ford Focus RS was an all-wheel drive, rally-inspired, flaming-hot-hatchback of a vehicle with a whopping 350 horsepower. The Focus ST, however, offered increased performance to a broader audience with its lower price tag, lower (and more manageable) horsepower rating, and similar levels of driver engagement. Essentially, you got an approachable daily driver with some added performance without the drawbacks of a stiffly-sprung, precision-oriented vehicle like the RS — a genuinely successful formula.

So, how many Ford ST models are there? Which ones can you get your hands on today? And most importantly, which ones are the quickest? In the United States, there are only four ST models available: Edge, Explorer, Fiesta, and Focus. For this list, we'll stick to those four since vehicles like the Puma ST and cult classics like the Mondeo ST220 were only available overseas.