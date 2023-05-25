The Coolest Hatchback From Every Major Car Brand

Hatchbacks were first mass-produced by the French company Citroen as far back as 1938 as practical vehicles for tradespeople to carry their stock. They are characterized by their lifting rear door — or hatch — that hinges at roof level, allowing for easy access to the interior. By the 1970s, hatchbacks were commonplace, and by the 1980s, "hot hatches" had been broadly adopted by younger drivers for their affordability, adaptability, and compact, sporty nature.

Many cool hatchbacks don't make it over the pond to the American market, which is a shame for those who like small, practical, high-performance vehicles. However, the European and Asian markets for hatchbacks are thriving, and plenty of aspirational cars from some of the world's top marques are available within this segment. While these cars are small in size, many offer impressive specifications, with some of the racing-tuned models performing well in motorsports, especially rally championships, due to their lightweight and aerodynamic properties and shorter wheelbases.

When it comes to the most desirable hot hatches, every major car brand has a particular rock star in its arsenal that stands head and shoulders above the rest. The following hatchbacks represent the best of the best and are some of the coolest compacts in recent memory.