Dodge has come a long way for an automaker. Starting out in Detroit as a bicycle business owned by the Dodge Brothers in 1901 (whose story is told in Charles K. Hyde's book "The Dodge Brothers: The Men, the Motor Cars, and the Legacy"), today, it's one of the best-selling automakers in the U.S. The American automaker understood exactly what the MOPAR world was looking for – affordable power-packed vehicles – and made it happen. As a result, Dodge cars became top contenders on drag strips, race tracks, and even curvy roads.

Speed comes in different forms for Dodge vehicles. SUVs, sedans, coupes, and even station wagons get to put up impressive numbers on the board. Whether you prefer going from 0-60 mph in under four seconds or hitting 150 plus miles per hour on a barren back road, you can do it in any of the Dodge family of vehicles.

Here are 11 of the fastest Dodge cars ever made, ranked by top speed. This list is based off of Dodge's speed metrics on the cars alongside expert reviews.