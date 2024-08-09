5 Legendary Pontiac Models From The 1970s (And How Much They're Worth Today)

The Pontiac GTO Judge first appeared as a 1969 model and had its life extended through the 1970 and 1971 model years. Intended as a way to improve GTO sales by adding a high-performance model at a premium price, The Judge package, named for the TV skit "Here Comes The Judge" that became very popular on the weekly 1960s show "Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In," was a $332 option.

It included a unique orange exterior color that was actually named Carousel Red (other colors were added later), "The Judge" decals and matching stripes, a Hurst shifter with the three-speed manual transmission, the iconic rear spoiler, and Pontiac's 400 cubic inch, 366-horsepower Ram Air III engine. The 370-horsepower Ram Air IV was optional, as were a four-speed manual, a three-speed automatic, power steering, front disc brakes, hood-mounted tach, and limited-slip diff.

While the Judge helped to boost GTO sales, it did not help enough. Sales in 1969 were 20% below those of 1968 at just over 72,000 units, including 6,725 Judge coupes and just 108 convertibles. Judge production consisted of 3,797 cars built in 1970 and a mere 374 in 1971, with production of the model ending in February 1971.

Auction prices of the 1970-71 Pontiac GTO Judge over the past year have ranged from $55,000 to $101,200, with one of the rare convertibles going for $177,500 at Mecum. The highest recorded price is $1,100,000 for a 1970 Judge convertible with the Ram Air IV engine and automatic transmission, also at Mecum.