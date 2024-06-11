10 Cars That Are Cheap And Easy To Work On (According To Owners)

As well as being one of the easiest generations to work on, the C5 is also one of the most affordable Corvettes on the used market. That makes it a great entry point into the world of Corvette ownership, although there are a few things that potential buyers will want to consider before making the jump. First is the variant they're looking for: the Z06 is the most potent C5, offering 385 horsepower from its 5.7L LS V8 engine, but it commands a premium in the resale market. The fixed-roof coupe is slightly cheaper and slightly less powerful, while the convertible is the best option for those who prefer open air escapades.

The C5's increasing age comes with both advantages and disadvantages. The car is simpler in its construction than a modern Corvette, and so easier to work on for less experienced owners. Since there are still so many around, parts supply is also plentiful. However, being an older car, there is more of a risk that any given part is nearing the end of its life, and so it's worth paying extra for an example in better condition.

Modifications are also common, and can result in lower reliability than a stock car. There are a few pitfalls, then, but overall, the C5 makes a great starter Corvette, and is considered one of the most affordable cars in its segment, both in terms of upfront and maintenance costs.