The Pressure Rating On Your Tire Isn't The Number You Should Be Using

The many letters and numbers on your tire can be quite overwhelming and confusing to read, but they actually provide key details about the most important rubber in your car. For one, there's the tire size usually represented by XXX / YY RZZ, where X, Y, and Z are digits. It tells you how big your tire is, so you'll know what to get for your vehicle. You'll also see a DOT code on the sidewall that helps you determine the age of your tire, as well as a speed rating symbol that indicates the tire's maximum speed.

Another indicator that's standard across all tires is the maximum pressure. Unlike other markings that are written in code, though, this appears plainly on your tire as MAX PRESS with the corresponding pressure in kPa and PSI. This means if you need to find the maximum inflation your tire can handle, you can just check the sidewall and see it right away — no need to look up any code.

But just because this pressure rating says a specific value doesn't automatically mean it's exactly what you should use for your tire. This is a common misconception you need to avoid.