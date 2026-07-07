4 Car Parts You Should Replace At 30,000 Miles

The 30,000-mile mark: It's one of the first major maintenance milestones many new vehicle owners will run into. While every manufacturer publishes its own service schedule — typically in the owner's manual — you can be pretty confident reaching 30,000 miles will include more than just a routine oil change. There are several other parts and fluids that likely need attention, as well.

It's not the most fun or exciting thing in the world, but it's so important to get this work done on time. Keeping up with this mileage-based maintenance is the best way to keep your vehicle running efficiently and, in the process, help prevent unnecessary wear over the long term. Of course, not every component listed here should automatically be replaced at exactly 30,000 miles. The proper service interval will ultimately depend on your driving habits, your typical road conditions, and your manufacturer's specific recommendations. Nevertheless, these are the parts that most commonly reach their service life around 30,000 miles.