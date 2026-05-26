What Is The 30-60-90 Rule For Car Maintenance?

It can be a bit tricky to keep track of car maintenance. When should you check the battery? When do the brakes need to be replaced? It can be challenging to keep track of something with over 30,000 parts. That's why experts often recommend the simple 30-60-90 rule — certain car components generally need attention at 30,000, 60,000, and 90,000 miles.

At 30,000 miles, focus on the components that keep your engine running smoothly. You'll generally want to replace the engine air filter and the cabin air filter. While your engine oil and oil filter should be changed much more frequently (typically every 3,000 – 6,000 miles), the 30,000-mile mark is a great time to inspect the fuel filter. Also, inspect the brakes, pads, and rotors, as well as rotate and align your tires.

When you reach 60,000 miles, you'll notice more components start to wear out. To keep from expensive repairs in the future, flush and replace transmission fluid, brake fluid, and coolant. Inspect spark plugs and driving belts, replacing when needed.

By the 90,000-mile mark, you'll notice many parts need to be replaced. This could include the timing belt, water pump, battery, suspension system, and exhaust system. Of course, these are just estimations. Depending on how often you drive your car — as well as your driving habits — you could need maintenance, repair, and replacements at different times. The 30-60-90 rule is just a guideline, but it doesn't replace regular maintenance.