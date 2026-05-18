Do Not Drive Your Car If Your Brake Pedal's Doing This

Years of driving helps develop muscle memory, and you can go into autopilot mode while behind the wheel sometimes. However, you can be jolted from that mindless state when something feels totally off. One of those things? The brake pedal sinking all the way to the floor without resistance.

There are a few reasons your brake pedal may reach the floor. One of the most common causes is a brake fluid leak. If this is the case, you won't have enough fluid moving through the brake lines to activate the calipers that stop your vehicle. Low fluid can also allow air to enter the brake lines, reducing the required pressure needed to pump the breaks.

This could also be caused by issues with the master cylinder. If it's worn out, it can't maintain the pressure needed to push fluid to the four wheels. The pads and calipers could also be stuck or not properly in place, meaning the pedal has to be pushed further before the brakes engage. Regardless of the reason, you shouldn't be driving if your brake pedal is pressed against the floor, as this means the brakes may not work when you need them.