7 Signs And Causes Of Low Brake Fluid (And What Happens When You Run Out)

There are many, many fluids your car needs to keep running properly, and much like those in the human body, things can go very badly if you have too much or not enough. Most of these liquids are required to keep the engine and transmission working smoothly, but arguably the fluid most important for your own safety is the stuff that goes into your brakes.

Brake fluid, as with anything, can and will eventually start to get dirty (i.e. brown-ish or black-ish), run low, or run out completely. Also like the rest, it's in everyones' best interest to replace or refill these fluids whenever the situation calls for it. Dirty brake fluid or low levels reduce braking effectiveness, which will make stopping quickly tougher (and therefore more dangerous).

Running out of brake fluid completely is far more dangerous, though, as driving without could make your brakes fail when you need them. It's exceedingly important that you know when your brake fluid is low or empty, and remedy the situation quickly. Fortunately your car has ways of letting you know something might be up. And they're listed below — starting with the most effective ones — because brake trouble is very serious business.

