What Color Is Brake Fluid? What To Look For In A Leak

Unlike the elusive and oft-memed blinker fluid, brake fluid actually exists. Even more than that, it's one of the more important components of vehicular safety. As the name implies, it's a fluid that works directly with your brakes, but it's more than a lubricant. Brake fluid plays a crucial role in a car's ability to stop, and the entire hydraulic braking system wouldn't work without it. So, if you thought there were only five fluids to check (engine oil, transmission fluid, coolant, power steering fluid, and gear oil), you're missing a sixth that could be life-saving.

Checking brake fluid isn't just about ensuring the levels are good. Brake fluid should also have a very distinct color. If it's discolored in any way, that could be an indicator of contaminates that will hinder the fluid's ability to act as a hydraulic. It could also reduce the absorbent properties of the fluid, which is needed to reduce the presence of water and prevent corrosion in brake components like fluid lines and calipers.

Typically, new and clean brake fluid is a clear yellow or amber, almost like an unused light olive oil. However, that's not universal across all types and vehicles. There are several different classifications of brake fluid, some made for different applications such as performance vehicles and others used simply at the discretion of the manufacturer.

