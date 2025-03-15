What Does A Circle With An Exclamation Mark Mean On Your Car's Dashboard?

As a driver, the last thing you want to see is an unfamiliar warning light popping up on your dashboard. After all, we all know those lights are there to let us know our car needs attention— whether that's something as simple as checking the tire pressure or something more serious like an engine problem that requires taking your car in for immediate repairs. With so many different dashboard warning lights, unless you're an automotive expert, you might have trouble keeping up with them all. Still, it's a good idea to become familiar with the most common warning lights, especially those that could turn into big problems if ignored.

Advertisement

For starters, if you see a red warning light, that's a sign your car is experiencing a serious, potentially dangerous issue, and you should pull over as soon as it's safe to do so and get assistance immediately. One warning light that needs immediate attention is a red circle with an exclamation mark. This symbol is the brake warning light and it's one of the most important symbols to know on your car's dashboard. If you see this symbol, you know something is wrong with your car's brake system.