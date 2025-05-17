Brake Pads Smell Like Fish? This May Be The Reason

Having spent thousands of miles behind the wheel of various vehicles and working around cars professionally for a decade while maintaining my own truck, I've learnt that your nose can be your best tool for alerting you to a problem. Strange smells like an AC letting loose of a vinegar-like scent or an engine producing a sweet aroma can be unpleasant and irritating, but don't ignore them (or worse, mask them with air fresheners). While these signs might not seem as urgent as common dashboard warning lights, they usually call for your immediate attention.

A fishy smell coming from your brake pads, in particular, can raise some concerns. After all, brakes aren't supposed to produce any strange aromas, let alone anything like a day-old tuna sandwich. In most cases, the potential culprit might be new or recently replaced brake pads. The thing is, new brake pads are usually held together with a binding agent that contains formaldehyde resin. This substance requires some time to wear out (a process known as bedding or breaking in), and the process is usually influenced by the driving conditions and the resin's composition. So as it degrades, it starts to off-gas, releasing a nasty smell similar to that of a fish.