Five Wear-And-Tear Car Parts That May Not Last As Long As You Think

A car is designed to last a long time, but not every part inside it is built as tough. Certain components wear down quietly, giving little warning before they fail. Others will be able to last the lifespan of multiple cars. Although you can save money on some parts, for crucial wear-and-tear car parts, you should never go cheap. The tricky part is that many drivers carry assumptions about component lifespan that simply don't hold up in the real world.

You might think your pads are good for another year, that your tires are fine because there's still tread, or that your battery will give you a warning before it dies. Often, little or even none of that is true. This is why understanding how wear and tear accumulates can save you money and keep you and your passengers safer on the road. Here are five parts that tend to wear out faster than most drivers expect, and what you should know before it's too late.