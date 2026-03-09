What's The Average Lifespan Of A New Car Battery? What To Know Before You Buy

There's no denying that constantly buying and swapping out new car batteries is not just an annoyance but also an expensive hassle. And while there are car batteries from major brands that have earned high lifespan ratings from Consumer Reports, it's likely you want to do everything possible to cut down on car battery replacement costs.

One of the easiest ways to maintain and extend your car battery's lifespan is to avoid those short trips we talked about earlier. Drive your car around for at least 20 minutes on a regular basis every time you start it, as this way you'll keep your battery charged at all times. Even better, this will help protect your engine from potential wear. You'll also want to ensure that all your car's electronics and accessories aren't left on while your car is idling. Additionally, if you're planning to store your car for an extended period without driving it, it's wise that you disconnect the negative battery cable completely unless you want to invest in a trickle charger.

Keeping your battery's terminals clean can be helpful as well. Car batteries are prone to corrosive buildup, which can easily eat away at the metal terminals and do a number on its overall health. With this in mind, it's in your best interest to check your terminals for corrosion regularly and clean them up if you notice any. The good news? You don't need anything expensive for this task. You can use common household products like WD-40 Specialist Contact Cleaner and baking soda to remove any kind of buildup around the clamps and terminals. Lastly, you'll want to keep up with your preventative maintenance schedules. Even keeping your vehicle out of direct sunlight to prevent high temperatures from degrading the battery can be helpful.