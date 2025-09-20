5 Possible Reasons Your Car Is Turning Over But Won't Fire

The dreaded chug of a car that just won't start is no doubt all too familiar to most drivers. However, there are plenty of reasons why a car's engine won't kick into action, and owners that understand what might be wrong will often opt to rely on the services of a professional mechanic to get their vehicle back on the road. This can be costly; the average trip to the shop runs drivers somewhere between $300 and $500 for a breakdown. But it really doesn't have to be this way.

Even though vehicles have become far more technically complex in recent decades, there are actually plenty of fixes you can impart upon your car without help. With a few essential engine maintenance tools, a bit of know-how, and some tinkering, making your car run smoother and hammering out problems under the hood will cease to feel like the rocket science that some mechanics make it out to be. In fact, it's also a good idea to get to know the terminology and some basic repair operations to help weed out shady mechanics in the event you do end up bringing your car to a shop for engine firing trouble or other issues. If your car is turning over, you likely don't have a massive problem on your hands, but rather a simple clean out or part swap to handle. These are five problem areas that can cause your engine to cough along without actually firing.