Should You Grease Your Vehicle's Shocks And Struts?

The vehicles we drive depend on a huge, interworking network of parts and systems to keep us moving down the road. While some of those components get a lot of attention, like the engine, transmission, and brakes, others are often overlooked. For many drivers, the suspension system isn't something that they think about too frequently. However, in reality, the system is critical for both your car and your driving experience.

The suspension system includes things like shocks and struts, leaf springs, axles, control arms, and more. It's responsible for supporting your vehicle's weight, absorbing bumps and shocks, and helping with the car's handling. The parts are generally extremely durable, but they do require maintenance, which, depending on the vehicle and the component type, can include lubrication services. Lubrication or greasing services are designed to help prevent some of these parts from getting stiff or seizing up. Some components, like ball joints, require these services to refill or top off the grease they contain, allowing them to continue flexing properly to absorb shocks and vibrations.

Shocks and struts aren't the same thing, but they do perform similar roles for your car. If your vehicle uses these suspension components, you may wonder if you need to grease them like you do other suspension parts. However, you should not grease your shocks and struts unless the manufacturer specifically recommends doing so. These parts are usually self-contained and do not require extra lubrication. In fact, trying to grease or lubricate your shocks and struts can actually damage them. If you're interested in learning more about the suspension system parts that you should grease, stick around. As a former professional auto mechanic, I'll break it all down.