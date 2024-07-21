The Easy Way To Tell If Your Vehicle Needs New Suspension (Before It's Too Late)

The engine and transmission are not the only parts of a car that need routine checking. Underneath any vehicle are suspension, steering, and driveline components that work in unison with the engine and gearbox to make your driving smooth, safe, and comfortable. The steering and suspension, in particular, are intertwined and are designed to absorb bumps from potholes and road irregularities while keeping your car stable when cornering or in a straight line.

Depending on the design, a typical automotive suspension consists of shock absorbers (or dampers), coil springs, shock mountings, anti-roll bars, stabilizer links, ball joints, tie-rod ends, control arm bushings, and the steering rack. Since there are so many parts, and most are interconnected, a single failure could result in significant repair bills when left untreated.

For instance, worn dampers could increase the bounce and rebound of the suspension, resulting in unnecessary play and early deterioration of bushings or shock mountings. It's why early detection of worn suspension parts and paying close attention to symptoms of wear and tear might save you money when visiting the repair shop.