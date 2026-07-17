5 Major Car Maintenance And Repair Jobs You Probably Should Not DIY

A glance at any auto shop bill can be quite painful once you realize just how much the labor actually costs. And it's easy to see why; at a glance, why on Earth should we be paying $130 or more per hour to install parts worth the same or less? Of course, anyone who's more mechanically inclined will already see the flaw in that logic. The value isn't solely in the convenience of having someone else do it. Rather, you're paying that much because you're buying the specialized skills and knowledge it takes to diagnose and fix the problem.

Working on cars isn't easy. An engine alone has dozens of major components, each one containing multiple moving parts. You have different material types, gaskets and seals, torque settings, confusing or outdated parts, and so on. It's a veritable labyrinth under the hood to an untrained eye, and even the more adept enthusiast can struggle from time to time. This is a demanding field, one that takes years of built-up knowledge and experience that can't be taught. There's a reason why technical schools have in-house shops, after all.

Sure, there are plenty of easy DIY auto projects you can tackle if you have the space or time. But there are also many that you should leave to the professionals, whether to ensure your safety or due to the mechanical complexity of the tasks themselves.