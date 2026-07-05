5 Car Parts You Need To Check At 50,000 Miles (That May Need To Be Replaced)

Your car is a perishable item, as anyone who's had to contend with issues like rust knows all too well. That isn't helped by the fact that automotive maintenance isn't an exact science — service intervals can be all over the place. One manufacturer recommends oil changes every 5,000 miles, another every 10,000, so which is it? All that confusion aside, there are some general guidelines that every owner should follow — change your fluids, don't skimp out on brakes or tires, and take your mileage seriously. 50,000 miles is a long distance, and a lot can break down in that measurement.

As a general guideline, a 50,000-mile service necessarily covers anything that wears out over time — rubber can degrade, metal can rust, and so on. You'll want to bring your car in for a detailed inspection to make sure there's nothing defective as well. Your vehicle should still drive perfectly fine at 50,000 miles, assuming you did the maintenance. Likewise, many cars aren't exactly phased by 100,000 or even much larger mileage counts, such as the classic Jeep Cherokee.

That said, because it's not exact, there's no one set recommendation for all cars that says something like, "Check all of these and you're good." It doesn't work like that — driving is more than just the mechanical degradation of parts. Take transmission fluid, for example. If you're towing heavy loads, you can basically halve your service interval. If you live in a humid region, you better check those suspension components like control arms for corrosion. We'll address all these and more.