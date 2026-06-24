What Is A Torque Converter & What Does It Do In An Automatic Transmission?

The nice thing about automatic transmissions is that you don't have to think about shifting gears. They appear simple as anything from the driver's seat, but as anyone who knows how automatic transmissions work will tell you, they're anything but. Automatic transmissions have several key elements, including the flex plate, torque converter, and gearbox itself. That second part, the torque converter, is also one of the most enigmatic.

A torque converter serves multiple functions in your drivetrain, but the most crucial is the role of a clutch. It's a middleman, taking the engine's torque and transferring it to the gearbox. However, rather than using a clutch disc, it uses automatic transmission fluid — which is not the same as gear oil, or manual transmission fluid — to rotate a set of components. There are several parts inside a torque converter, each one serving to spin this fluid like a washing machine.

To keep it simple, let's divide the torque converter into three parts: the impeller, turbine, and stator. These components allow the transmission fluid to work as a clutch of sorts. And because it's liquid — and not a stationary piece of metal like a manual transmission's clutch — the engine won't stall when the car is stopped. But why is fluid the answer to that problem, exactly? And how is it that a relatively small amount of fluid can push a car from a standstill, even on a steep incline? Let's discuss the parts and how they work to find out.