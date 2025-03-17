5 Signs It's Time To Replace An Engine's Radiator Hoses

Though many consider the oil pump the heart of an engine, its cooling system is, arguably, every bit as important, pumping coolant to and from the radiator. To get from Point A to Point B, engine coolant must pass through the vehicle's radiator hoses. In general, many engines have two radiator hoses — an upper and a lower — and yes, those tubes are among the most important pieces of equipment you'll find under the hood of a vehicle.

Advertisement

Given their importance to their function, it should go without saying that the failure of a radiator hose could lead to catastrophic damage to a vehicle's engine. Though radiator hoses are designed to be durable and to withstand exceedingly high temperatures, they are generally also made of flexible rubbers so that they can be bent into formation in the construction of the engine, which means they may be a little more susceptible to deterioration over time.

Unfortunately, there's no set timeframe as to how long a radiator hose can last, with estimates ranging between 5 and 15 years depending on various factors. The good news is that radiator hoses aren't particularly expensive. While prices may vary based on your vehicle's needs, you can currently pick up an ACDelco upper radiator hose on Amazon for as cheap as $12.50. The question then becomes how you know when it's time to change your vehicle's radiator hoses. Here are a few signs that your radiator hoses need to be replaced.

Advertisement