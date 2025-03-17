5 Signs It's Time To Replace An Engine's Radiator Hoses
Though many consider the oil pump the heart of an engine, its cooling system is, arguably, every bit as important, pumping coolant to and from the radiator. To get from Point A to Point B, engine coolant must pass through the vehicle's radiator hoses. In general, many engines have two radiator hoses — an upper and a lower — and yes, those tubes are among the most important pieces of equipment you'll find under the hood of a vehicle.
Given their importance to their function, it should go without saying that the failure of a radiator hose could lead to catastrophic damage to a vehicle's engine. Though radiator hoses are designed to be durable and to withstand exceedingly high temperatures, they are generally also made of flexible rubbers so that they can be bent into formation in the construction of the engine, which means they may be a little more susceptible to deterioration over time.
Unfortunately, there's no set timeframe as to how long a radiator hose can last, with estimates ranging between 5 and 15 years depending on various factors. The good news is that radiator hoses aren't particularly expensive. While prices may vary based on your vehicle's needs, you can currently pick up an ACDelco upper radiator hose on Amazon for as cheap as $12.50. The question then becomes how you know when it's time to change your vehicle's radiator hoses. Here are a few signs that your radiator hoses need to be replaced.
An overheating engine may be the result of bad radiator hoses
An overheating engine could indeed indicate that it's time to replace your radiator hoses, though there are any number of other reasons you might begin to see that dreaded smoke emanating from under the hood of your vehicle. It is, obviously, in your best interest to prevent your engine from overheating before you see smoke pouring out of the engine.
The best way to do that is to pay close attention to your vehicle's dashboard when you're on the road, as most have either a gauge or warning light that indicates when an engine is running hot. Likewise, engine noise, reduced power, and a burning smell are also indicators that your engine is overheating or on the verge of doing so. While the radiator hoses may not be the issue, you should, nonetheless, inspect them closely in the event of an overheating engine.
Cracks and holes mean it's time for a new radiator hose
There are some easy ways to tell if your radiator hoses are in need of replacing, though you'll first need to know where to find them. It may vary by vehicle, but in general, engines have one radiator hose at the top connecting the radiator to the engine, and one at the bottom that connects the radiator to the water pump. Once you find the radiator hoses under your hood, the first thing you should look for is the presence of any cracks or holes.
Yes, given that a radiator hose's primary function is to ferry fluids from one part of the engine to another, it probably seems obvious that holes and cracks can be problematic. In fact, holes and cracks can lead directly to the failure of the hose itself. Should that happen, an overheated engine is likely not far behind, and if you know anything about the engine, you know that an engine overheat is something you need to avoid, even if there are measures you can take to limit the damage.
As for spotting the holes and cracks that can lead to the failure of a radiator hose, it's likely that you'll be able to see them with the naked eye, or with the use of a flashlight. If you do find such damage, you'd be wise to patch the radiator with a specialized "rescue tape" or high-temperature silicone tape before driving the vehicle, and the first trip you make thereafter should probably be to a mechanic.
Leaking coolant likely means a bad hose
Even if you aren't regularly checking your radiator hoses for cracks and holes, there may be some indicators that they exist, particularly if you begin to see engine coolant pooling under your vehicle. To be clear, you'll almost certainly notice a coolant leak before you notice a hole in a radiator hose. It's vital that you take notice of that leak, too, as a lack of coolant is one of many reasons that an automobile's engine might overheat. If you do spot a leak, ensure the coolant is properly topped off until you diagnose the issue.
As for what it is you'll see under your car, coolants actually come in several different colors. They are typically made in brighter shades than other engine fluids, however, including green, red, blue, and yellow. If you think a faulty radiator hose is to blame for the pooling of coolant under your vehicle, you should quickly check the hose for cracks or holes, and if you find them try to patch them up with the recommended tape before heading to a mechanic.
Of course, a cracked or otherwise damaged hose may not be the only reason for the leak. The issue may also occur if the hose has loose or worn-out connections to its various components. Yes, a faulty clamp could be the culprit, and if that's the case, the entire radiator hose may not need to be replaced. But if any part of the hose is damaged at the connecting point, it will need to be swapped out.
A swollen or collapsed radiator hose needs to be replaced asap
There are, of course, other signs of damage that are not just holes, cracks, and leaks. While you're keeping a close eye out for those issues, you should indeed also be looking to see if either of your engine's radiator hoses is swollen outwards or collapsing inwards, as both of those issues are signs that a radiator hose has likely suffered irreparable deterioration.
As we noted, such deterioration is not uncommon for radiator hoses. Over time, it is even to be expected because, well, radiator hoses are typically transporting fluids whose temperatures can reach hundreds of degrees. While materials exist that can withstand such heat, the need for flexibility in most radiator hoses doesn't always allow for their use. Likewise, the pressure exerted by those fluids can cause the hose to swell over time, and once the swelling begins, it may not be too long before the combo of deterioration and pressure causes the hose to break.
Radiator hoses are, understandably, designed to expand a bit as fluids pass through them, and are typically made with reinforcing materials that ensure they don't contract too much when the engine is not running. Yes, those reinforcing materials are also prone to deterioration over time. If they fail and the hose collapses, it will prevent coolant from passing through, and if those fluids don't reach their destinations, engine failure is all but guaranteed. As such, swollen or collapsed hoses need to be replaced as quickly as possible.
A spongy feel signifies a radiator hose's deterioration
Not all of the signs that your radiator hose is bad are visible to the naked eye, meaning you may need to feel or squeeze the radiator hose with your hand to know if it needs replacing. We should make it crystal clear here that you should not, under any circumstances, touch a radiator hose when the engine is hot. That hose has, after all, been pumping fluids through that at dangerously high temperatures, and even though the hose is designed to endure the heat, the hose itself will still be hot to the touch. So please allow the engine time to cool down before putting your hand anywhere near the radiator hose.
Once the engine is cool, you'll want to cradle the radiator hose with your hand and squeeze it gently. If the hose feels spongy or even crunchy when you apply the pressure, it's a pretty clear sign that it has suffered considerable interior deterioration and needs to be swapped out with a new one.
If you feel like your radiator hoses are in bad repair and need to be replaced, do not delay in taking action. As is typically the case with automobile upkeep, failure to make such simple and relatively inexpensive repairs when they are needed will almost certainly result in a more expensive repair down the road. And in this case, it could mean replacing an engine.