How To Properly Maintain A Car You Aren't Using Or Driving Regularly

Not everyone who owns a car uses it with the same consistency. If you live somewhere within easy walking distance of shops and services, for example, you may only take a drive once every few days, if that. You're still using your car enough that you wouldn't consider it to be in storage, but not nearly as much as someone who needs to drive to and from work every day. This is a bit of a tricky situation, as you want to ensure your car stays in good condition while you're not using it, but you also can't prepare it for storage conditions because you're still using it a little.

Even if you're not going for full long-term storage on your car, there are a few tricks from that playbook you can employ to keep your seldom-used car in good condition. It's all about methods and tasks that will keep your car safe and healthy for long stretches without diminishing your ability to drive it when you want to. This includes some sensible measures like cleaning and covering it up, inspecting the tires, and taking it for a periodic spin, as well as some more in-depth options like hooking up a trickle charger or adding a fuel stabilizer.