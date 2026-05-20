Engine Compression Testers: What Different Types Exist & How Much Do They Cost?

Most engines generate power from an internal combustion system. On the basic level, these engines work by compressing fuel and air into a tight space. Within the cylinders of an engine, pistons pump up and down, compressing this air and fuel mixture and generating heat. This leads to tiny explosions, which push the pistons back down and generates power. Every engine has its own compression ratio, which is the volume of the cylinder when the pistons are pushed down over the volume of the cylinder when the pistons are up. In order to measure this, mechanics use devices know as compression testers.



A compression tester has a special air pressure sensor on the bottom that connects to a gauge. If you screw the sensor into the combustion chamber, the gauge will indicate how high or low an engine's compression is. Small engines, automotive gas engines, and diesel engines use different PSI ranges, though the sensors themselves function identically. A good compression tester is a vital tool in any DIY mechanic or professional's arsenal and is particularly useful when looking at used high-mileage cars with unknown histories, diagnosing issues such as the first of your three piston rings breaking, and more. Here's how to tell the difference between certain testers and why they're so important.