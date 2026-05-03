Pistons Have Three Rings For A Reason - Here's Why

Your car's engine is truly a marvel of engineering, relying on a combination of extreme tolerances and pressures to produce power. Think about it — you're effectively creating hundreds of explosions per minute across multiple cylinders, and those explosions drive the crankshaft, which in turn transmits power to the running gear. The area which contains these explosions is called the combustion chamber, which relies on being a sealed environment to keep all the violence on the correct side. After all, what's stopping the explosion from simply blowing past the piston, or the oil from shooting up into the combustion chamber? That's where your car's piston rings come in.

Unless you have a Wankel rotary – in which case you have apex seals – your car will likely contain somewhere between three and twelve pistons (unless you have a Veyron). Each of these pistons is collared with three rings, known as piston rings. Fairly obvious and intuitive so far, but why do they exist in the first place?

There's a short and long answer to that question; the basic gist is that the piston rings act to seal the explosive half of the cylinder from the oily half, and they lubricate the cylinder walls. More specifically, the top two rings, known as the compression and wiper ring, respectively; maintain the compression in the cylinder. The bottom ring, also known as the oil ring, scrapes off excess oil on the cylinder wall and distributes what remains, keeping everything properly lubricated. Each of these three rings are designed in different ways and have different roles, so they're not interchangeable. Let's break it down further, going from the top down.