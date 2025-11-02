Your Car's Engine Can Lose Horsepower Over Time - Here's How

Let's suppose you're looking to buy a used classic car as a daily driver and want something powerful, like a 1960s or 1970s American muscle car. It wasn't uncommon for these vehicles to have 300 hp or more, perhaps even exceeding 400 hp when new. Of course, that last phrase is the operative term here: "when new." What does that actually mean, and why does it matter?

It's fairly intuitive to think about, though it may not be immediately obvious; the more worn-down an engine gets, the less power it produces. This comes down to a huge number of factors, ranging from everything from seals starting to fail to increased levels of friction, from the parasitic drag of rusty parts to buildup on core components like piston heads and valvetrains.

All of these minor issues can compound into relatively major amounts of power seemingly disappearing into the ether, leaving a car with significantly less pep than it was when new. There is no set amount of power loss per year — it mostly varies based on maintenance. Treating a car well and maintaining it decently goes a long way here. It's worth noting that some of the loss can be reversed, too, and you may find that an old car will gain a bit of performance after some TLC. Let's look under the hood and discuss a few examples of the most common sources of power drain and what it means to you, the driver.