5 Proven Ways To Boost Your Car's Horsepower For Under $1K

Making your car go faster is a rite of passage for almost any gearhead, and there are a plethora of ways to go about it. The operation of the internal combustion engine is a matured science for the most part, with many well-understood avenues to extract power — but as anyone into cars will tell you, this isn't exactly a cheap hobby. Cars themselves are expensive, repairs are expensive, and aftermarket parts can be even more expensive.

Well, a lot of them are, but there are some mods that are friendlier to those with tight budgets. Sure, you may not get the massive gains of an engine swap or a big turbo, but every little bit counts. 10 horsepower here, 15 horsepower there; it all adds up in the end to a well-rounded performance car that won't break the bank and be impossible to drive full-throttle without needing a change of pants. Of course, there are mods for that as well, such as these budget crate engines we've looked at. But let's suppose you're on a shoestring and just want entry-level performance — now we're talking.

This article will focus on mods you can find new for less than $1,000 without scouring the depths of eBay or junkyards, as they introduce too many variables. That said, an engine's made up of hundreds of parts, so we're not exactly hurting for choice when it comes to bolting on upgrades, some of which punch well above their weight on the dyno. Let's check them out and see what you might be missing for your build.