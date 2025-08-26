Does A Muffler Delete Increase Your Vehicle's HP?

Often-times, the sky — and budget — is generally the limit when considering how to make a car go faster. There are two core components to doing this: decreasing weight and increasing power, both of which are positively affected when you remove that big lump of steel sitting on your exhaust pipe. Whether or not removing your muffle will actually grant you additional horsepower is deceptively complicated and scientific, but it will always boil down to airflow.

Your exhaust is similar to blowing air out of your mouth. Increase the diameter and you can move more air at once, albeit at a slower speed. Make it smaller, and you'll move less air but more quickly. The same principle applies with engines — the idea is to get the exhaust out of the combustion chamber as quickly as possible. Oftentimes, even high-flow mufflers tend to restrict airflow, so generally yes, straight pipes will move more air. However, there are some mufflers which actually offer similar or even better results than an identical length of straight piping in terms of volume of air moved.

In short, it's about how the muffler itself is constructed. While a resonator works as a sound tuner, the principle behind a muffler is that it acts as a sound dampener, eliminating excessive noise by manipulating sound waves through its internal architecture. This can effectively be accomplished in a number of ways, some of which don't necessarily restrict airflow whatsoever.