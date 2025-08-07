Why Some Race Cars Have Their Exhausts Mounted On The Side

If there's one thing most race car bodies have in common, it's a preference for function over form. While many may resemble regular road cars, underneath that exterior lies a host of bespoke equipment dedicated to one singular purpose: Making the car go as fast as possible, as reliably as possible, within the rules of whatever discipline it's running in. This means that most race cars you'll see feature prominent components normally not seen on standard road cars, such as large aerodynamic devices, roll cages, lowered suspension, and grippy tires. Among the most distinctive of these elements — so distinctive, in fact, that their presence is essentially synonymous with race cars, is the side-exit exhaust pipe.

The most obvious reason anyone fits a side-exit exhaust to their car is, frankly, because it looks cool. But that's beside the point; these actually serve a functional purpose on racing machines, and that has to do with the car's undercarriage. Every vehicle has a set amount of clearance between it and the road, and most race cars try to minimize that as much as possible to help lower the center of gravity. The manipulation of air underneath a car is crucial to how these vehicles generate grip, so much so that the fastest vehicles use specialized curved plates and rear diffusers to shape the airflow and create pressure zones to actively "suck" the car down. In a front-engined car, running exhaust pipes all the way out the back means you now have to lift the car up and potentially disrupt some aerodynamic elements, among other factors like ease of maintenance. Let's discuss these in greater detail.