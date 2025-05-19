How To Measure Exhaust Back Pressure (And What Should The PSI Be?)

You roll up to a stop sign and your chest tightens with dread. Whenever you accelerate, your engine sputters, backfires, and in general sounds horrible. Plus your car smells awful. All of these symptoms could indicate a blocked exhaust system.

To find out if your exhaust system is blocked, you can measure the exhaust back pressure with a back pressure gauge. Generally, when idling, exhaust back pressure should not exceed 1-1/4 PSI. At 2500 RPM, the pressure reading should not exceed 3 PSI. Most back pressure gauges are marked in green and yellow to help you easily discern whether back pressure is excessive or acceptable.

If the back pressure exceeds either of those measurements, you've got a blockage or other restriction in your exhaust system. You'll also want to look for big, erratic jumps in pressure. Small movements and regular, small pulses are normal. It's even normal to see pressures under one PSI, but exhaust back pressure greater than 3 PSI can cause major engine trouble if it's not addressed.

