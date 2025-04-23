How To Check Your Vehicle For Exhaust Leaks (And What To Do If You Find One)

There's a lot going on inside your vehicle at any given time, whether you're idling at a red light or driving at freeway speeds. Much of this activity involves chemical reactions that — while essential to your ride's operation — could be harmful to the human body. That's where the exhaust system comes in, cycling the byproducts of combustion safely away from your vehicle to keep you safe and healthy. Unfortunately, like any system that carries fluids or gases, the exhaust system can develop leaks. Leaks in your car's exhaust system can affect performance, fuel economy, and emissions, not to mention make your car obnoxiously loud.

There are a few big exhaust problems to look out for. For instance, different colors of exhaust smoke mean different things for your car, and problems can sprout up anywhere from the cylinder heads to the tailpipe. To spot leaks, there are a few different approaches to take. If you don't immediately see cracks or gaps, smell anything unusual or unpleasant, or notice your exhaust has gotten louder, you can look for concentrations of soot along your exhaust pipes, as this buildup is indicative of a leak. Exhaust leaks will sometimes also cause your check engine light to come on. Alternatively, with the vehicle running, you can cover the tailpipe with a rag or thick sponge, which forces air out through the leak further up. It's sometimes helpful to have a friend block the tailpipe while you listen or vice versa, and revving the engine can make the noise easier to pinpoint. Once you have a rough idea of where the leak might be, you can spray soapy water around the exhaust system components. If bubbles appear in a particular spot, there's your leak. Of course, identification is only half the battle. Once the problem area has been spotted, what should you do next?

