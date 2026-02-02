4 Budget Crate Engines That Bring High-Dollar Horsepower

If you're really into working on cars, there will likely come a time when nothing but a replacement engine will do. Whether it's because one has taken the original engine as far as it can go in terms of power mods or simply needs a more reliable engine with easier-to-source parts, crate engines have been the savior of many a petrolhead faced with an unworkable engine. The only downside is that crate engines aren't always all that affordable, especially since they come with most of what you need to get an engine running. However, that doesn't mean you can't get good power for a good price.

For example, you can get modern crate engines that make more than 400 hp for about $10,000 or so, not including any of the engine harnesses and accessories required to get them running. While that's still a hefty chunk of change, we think that's a fair deal overall, especially for the power you're getting. To that end, let's look at a few big-power engines that you can get at a budget-friendly price.

A quick note before we start: We're only discussing complete crate engines here, not short or long blocks. Those can be had for less than $5,000, depending on the engine, but require more parts (like an intake) before they're ready to go. That doesn't mean they're bad choices, mind you, only that they're not what we're looking at this time around.