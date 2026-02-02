4 Budget Crate Engines That Bring High-Dollar Horsepower
If you're really into working on cars, there will likely come a time when nothing but a replacement engine will do. Whether it's because one has taken the original engine as far as it can go in terms of power mods or simply needs a more reliable engine with easier-to-source parts, crate engines have been the savior of many a petrolhead faced with an unworkable engine. The only downside is that crate engines aren't always all that affordable, especially since they come with most of what you need to get an engine running. However, that doesn't mean you can't get good power for a good price.
For example, you can get modern crate engines that make more than 400 hp for about $10,000 or so, not including any of the engine harnesses and accessories required to get them running. While that's still a hefty chunk of change, we think that's a fair deal overall, especially for the power you're getting. To that end, let's look at a few big-power engines that you can get at a budget-friendly price.
A quick note before we start: We're only discussing complete crate engines here, not short or long blocks. Those can be had for less than $5,000, depending on the engine, but require more parts (like an intake) before they're ready to go. That doesn't mean they're bad choices, mind you, only that they're not what we're looking at this time around.
392 HEMI - $9,600
You can get HEMI engines for under $4,000, but those will be long blocks at best, and refurbished engines at the worst. There's nothing wrong with either, of course, but those of you seeking a more turnkey option will want to check out crate engines like the 392 HEMI, which is available directly from Chrysler via Direct Connection.
The 392 HEMI, which is powering the Dodge Durango R/T and Jeep Wrangler Moab 392 starting in 2026, is one of the many variants of the third-gen HEMI engine that Chrysler has developed over the years. This particular engine sports hypereutectic aluminum pistons, a cast-iron block, a forged steel crank, and floating pin connecting rods, amongst others, and makes a very healthy 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. It redlines at 6,400 rpm by default and runs a 10.9:1 compression ratio, with Chrysler recommending premium fuel for the engine.
As with many modern crate engines, you'll need to pony up a bit extra for the necessary wiring harness to eke out all 485 of the HEMI's horses. The engine kit will set you back another $1,795, and you'll also need to set aside another $650 or so for the necessary front end accessory drive. Thankfully, all the parts look to be readily available, so it shouldn't take too much work to get everything ready for a HEMI swap.
BluePrint Engines 408-CI Ford V8 - $9,799
Ford's modern Coyote crate engines start at $12,000 or so, which admittedly isn't too out of the realm of affordability. However, we decided to go a bit old-school and suggest this BluePrint Engines 408-CI small-block Ford V8 instead for those who want a Ford-compatible crate engine. This won't be for everyone, admittedly, but it's hard to argue against a dressed V8 with 450 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque for a shade under $10,000.
Now, of course, you'll likely need to spend a bit more than $9,799 that to get it running, as this is one of BluePrint's "base dressed" engines. This means that while it includes all-important parts like BluePrint's in-house aluminum HP9009 cylinder heads with upgraded springs, an intake manifold, a distributor, an oil pan, and a Holley Sniper 2 EFI system (yep, despite its old-school stylings, this uses fuel injection instead of carburetors), it's not quite ready to go out of the box.
It lacks any of the accessories that BluePrint's "deluxe dressed" engines include, such as a water pump, thermostat, spark plugs, and intake. This V8 also doesn't come with a fuel pump. But all the essentials to make 450 hp out of the box are there, so it's a solid choice nonetheless. Hardware-wise, this BluePrint 408 runs a four-bolt cast-iron block, a 10:1 compression ratio, a hydraulic roller cam, forged pistons, and a cast crankshaft.
Chevrolet LS3 - $10,317
It wouldn't be a list of crate engines without a Chevy LS, would it? Love them or hate them, LS engine swaps are incredibly popular thanks to the engines' durability, versatility, and potential for great power. There are plenty of LS crate engines available for well above $10,000, but those of you trying to keep your engine expenditure closer to that mark have a solid option in the form of GM's standard LS3 crate engine.
The LS3 crate engine is available for a hair over $10,000 from GM-centric retailers like Gandrud Performance Parts and makes a solid 430 hp and 425 lb-ft of torque, with a 6,600 rpm redline in stock form. The 6.2-liter V8 sports a six-bolt cast-aluminum block, aluminum L92 cylinder heads, hypereutectic aluminum pistons, and a hydraulic roller camshaft. It runs a 10.7:1 compression ratio and runs best on premium pump gas, per GM's spec sheet.
GM ships these with an F-body oil pan, but without the necessary Chevrolet Performance LS controller kit or LS3 front accessory drive, so you'll probably end up spending closer to $13,000 when all is said and done. That's still not too bad, overall, especially considering the fact that you're buying into a well-established ecosystem that should allow you to make a lot more power down the line. If you want more power from the get-go, GM also has a more powerful LS376/525 crate engine that, despite a $15,000 MSRP, can be had for a shade under $12,000.
Chevrolet L8P - $8,948
GM's LS engines may have the petrolhead cachet and justifiably so, but the automaker's newer LT-based engines are every bit their predecessors' equal in the horsepower stakes. Case in point: the L8P crate engine, which can be yours for just under $9,000 and offers more power than most of Chevy's LS3-based lineup (well, the ones you can get for around $10,000, at least).
The L8P is a souped-up version of the 401-hp L8T crate engine that GM also offers. Both are 6.6-liter V8s, but the L8P has several upgrades that help it make 100-odd more horsepower than its sibling. The most notable upgrade is a more aggressive camshaft; while it is still a billet-steel hydraulic roller cam, the L8P's cam has a racier 218-degree intake and 231-degree exhaust duration with more lift. It also has an upgraded valvetrain, although GM hasn't specified what the changes are.
Either way, the result is a very impressive 523 hp and 543 lb-ft of torque, making it likely one of the most powerful crate engines you can get for less than $10,000. Slap a blower on it, and you're likely to make a lot more, too — all without having to worry about breaking the engine, either, thanks to its cast-iron block. Chevrolet Performance has a dedicated engine module kit for the L8P, although it also requires you to use GM's 6L80E six-speed automatic transmission.