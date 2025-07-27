The Biggest Differences Between General Motors' LS & LT Engines

One thing the automotive world isn't shy of, is LS-swapped cars. LS engine swaps have become so popular, and it makes sense too, as these V8 engines offer a tried and tested method of developing a whole heap of power for not much cash. Having debuted in 1997 under the hood of Chevy's then-new C5 Corvette, there is an abundance of LS engines out there for enthusiasts to choose from, with secondhand engines available for cheap. However, it's no longer in production use, with GM upgrading to the LT family in more recent years.

The main difference between the LS and LT family of engines is simply evolution. The LT was designed to meet stricter emissions regulations, and with that, it brings a whole host of technologies which did not feature on the LS. For example, direct injection, newer dynamic fuel management systems, and advanced variable valve timing.

In comparison, the LS is a much simpler engine, but it's far from obsolete. The outputs are, of course, another obvious differentiator. While power and torque varies from engine to engine, both the LS and LT families offer a wide number of engine iterations.

Just comparing the basic LS3 and LT1 engines can reveal how much outputs differ. The former delivers 430 horsepower at 5,900 rpm, with 424 lb-ft of torque arriving at 4,600 rpm, whereas the LT1 kicks out 459 horsepower and 462 lb-ft of torque, at 6,000 rpm and 4,600 rpm, respectively.