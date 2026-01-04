5 HEMI Crate Engines You Can Find For Under $4,000

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The HEMI nameplate is arguably one of the most famous in the automotive community, with the name a reference to their hemispherical combustion chambers (although modern HEMI engines aren't "true" HEMIs because the combustion chambers are elliptical). As a Chrysler — ergo, Stellantis — trademark, the name has mostly featured on the company's vehicles. And there are many to choose from, with several different configurations of the modern HEMI dating back to the 2003 model year, with different displacements, induction methods, applications, and more.

Modern HEMI engines are colloquially known as Generation-III HEMIs, as opposed to the first-gen from the 1950s or the "Elephant Block" 426 HEMI from the muscle car era. If you have a $4,000 budget, you will basically never find a decent 426 HEMI for that kind of money. And the only way to get a 331 FirePower (the first-gen HEMI) is to buy a junker and hire a shop to restore it; that likely won't be cheap, either. But there are ways to get that coveted HEMI under the hood that don't involve breaking the bank, so let's look at a few.

A quick disclaimer before we continue: You'll have to scour the used market to find these engines at the prices we discuss. We won't name specific engines because availability will vary, of course, but we'll do our best to give you a ballpark estimate for what you should expect to pay.