Are The HEMI Engines In Dodge Chargers & Challengers The Same As What's In Trucks?

The Chrysler Hemi engine boasts one of the most famous names in muscle car history, powering a diverse array of models that are dripping with character and speed. Dodge, Plymouth, Chrysler, and even Jeep have used Hemi powertrains in their respective lineups, at one point or another. Moreover, with the Hemi's third-generation (commonly called the Gen III Hemi by enthusiasts), the name now appears prominently on a greater number of cars than ever before, presenting one interesting dilemma for Stellantis.

That problem is: how do you make one engine fit into so many different body styles? A vehicle like a Dodge Challenger has different clearances than a truck like a Ram, for example. Put simply, you don't, at least not with a single universal configuration. While the internals of most 5.7L Hemi engines are identical, the truck and car variants feature substantial outer differences, such as exhaust and intake manifolds, oil pans, accessory drives, and more. These differences only exaggerate when you scale up to the 6.4L Hemi.

Of all the different patterns of Hemi, the 6.4L/392 features the most unique differences between the car and truck models, so we'll focus on that. The main variations, again, come from factors like manifold shape due to clearances with AWD systems or lower hood lines. Let's dive into the nuts and bolts and discuss the most dramatic differences and what you need to know.