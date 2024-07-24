Which Jeeps Have HEMI Engines Under The Hood?

The 5.7L HEMI kicked off the engine's third generation, and a few well-known Jeep models implemented its power. The Grand Cherokee, the Commander, and the Wagoneer all have models with this third generation of engine. It should be noted, however, that Jeep models are often sold with selectable components. This allows the buyer to choose between several engines. In other words, not every individual Jeep described below has a HEMI engine by default.

First, the Jeep Grand Cherokee offered 5.7L HEMI engines for all model years between 2005 and 2023. Starting in 2005, fans of the Grand Cherokee could enjoy horsepower in the mid 300s. These original HEMIs also had something called "cylinder deactivation," which essentially meant the V8 could shut off two to four working cylinders, a unique ability that saves gas in certain conditions.

The 5.7L HEMI was also offered for all Jeep Commanders 2006 through 2010. The Jeep Commander is often considered the more spacious, more accommodating version of the Grand Cherokee, and its popularity may have something to do with the demise of the original Cherokee. Starting in 2006, the 5.7L HEMI models of the Jeep Commander delivered up to 322 horsepower, which translates to 369 lb-per-ft of torque and a 0-60mph acceleration of 7.3 seconds. The Jeep Wagoneer was the third and final Jeep model to incorporate the 5.7L HEMI engine, offered for the 2022 and 2023 model years. Yet for all that power, the more luxurious Wagoneer L with its Hurricane Twin Turbo engine seems to receive the attention.