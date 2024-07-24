Which Jeeps Have HEMI Engines Under The Hood?
The Jeep is a Stellantis brand, so it enjoys much of the same tech as the other autos from the Chrysler-PSA-Group conglomerate, including Dodge, Fiat, Maserati, and Ram. As a result, many Jeep models have HEMI engines under their hoods. But what exactly is an HEMI engine? In 1951, Chrysler released a new V8 engine design with a special innovation. These engines had novel cylinders with heads shaped in a rounded hemisphere. This characteristic curvature thus led to the new engine's nickname "HEMI." A few years later, Chrysler trademarked the name, and after over seven decades of development, dozens of Stellantis vehicles have incorporated the HEMI engine.
These "special" engines boast some of the strongest torque for their age. A few designs hit a whopping 470 horsepower, one example being the 2023 Grand Wagoneer. This beast's 6.4L HEMI offers 455 lb-per-foot of torque, which allows accelerations of 0 to 60mph in 5.7 seconds. For an SUV with a gross weight of 7,700lbs, that's powerful. There's no wonder it made the list of the most popular cars that still have a V8 engine. Many Jeep models have HEMI engines, so let's take a look at which vehicles specifically sport the powerful HEMI engine in all of its variations.
Jeeps with the 5.7L HEMI engine
The 5.7L HEMI kicked off the engine's third generation, and a few well-known Jeep models implemented its power. The Grand Cherokee, the Commander, and the Wagoneer all have models with this third generation of engine. It should be noted, however, that Jeep models are often sold with selectable components. This allows the buyer to choose between several engines. In other words, not every individual Jeep described below has a HEMI engine by default.
First, the Jeep Grand Cherokee offered 5.7L HEMI engines for all model years between 2005 and 2023. Starting in 2005, fans of the Grand Cherokee could enjoy horsepower in the mid 300s. These original HEMIs also had something called "cylinder deactivation," which essentially meant the V8 could shut off two to four working cylinders, a unique ability that saves gas in certain conditions.
The 5.7L HEMI was also offered for all Jeep Commanders 2006 through 2010. The Jeep Commander is often considered the more spacious, more accommodating version of the Grand Cherokee, and its popularity may have something to do with the demise of the original Cherokee. Starting in 2006, the 5.7L HEMI models of the Jeep Commander delivered up to 322 horsepower, which translates to 369 lb-per-ft of torque and a 0-60mph acceleration of 7.3 seconds. The Jeep Wagoneer was the third and final Jeep model to incorporate the 5.7L HEMI engine, offered for the 2022 and 2023 model years. Yet for all that power, the more luxurious Wagoneer L with its Hurricane Twin Turbo engine seems to receive the attention.
Jeeps with the 5.7L HEMI 2009 revision
The 5.7L HEMI may be found in Jeeps as recent as the 2023 Wagoneer, but it's worth noting that the engine was modified significantly in 2009. This version was distinguished from its predecessor by the inclusion of "Variable Camshaft Timing" (VCT), more commonly known as Variable Valve Timing, which can improve performance and fuel economy. Other upgrades included revised cylinder heads and model-specific intake manifold changes.
This modified 5.7L HEMI was implemented in various Jeeps. Two examples of Jeeps for which the 2009 revision was optional are the Grand Cherokee and the Commander. With the modified 5.7L HEMI, these Jeeps could reach anywhere from 357 to 395 horsepower, significantly higher compared to the original design, which often hit around 322 horsepower.
Because of the variability in Jeep models during the HEMI's 5.7L era, it's hard to say which individual vehicles have the original and which have the 2009 revision without checking under the hood. For instance, the 2022 Wagoneer only offered this updated 5.7L HEMI, while the 2009 Jeep Commander had three different options, including the updated 5.7L HEMI. But considering the power of the revised version, it's worth checking.
Jeeps with the 6.1L HEMI engine
The 6.1L HEMI engine was available for the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8 from 2006 through 2010. Thanks to this jumbo V8 engine, the Grand Cherokee SRT-8 falls on the list of the most powerful Jeep models ever built. Almost all the models on that list have the 6.4L HEMI, making the SRT-8's 6.1L engine all the more unique.
The SRT-8 was first released for the 2006 model year, distinguished from the SRT for its V8 engine (hence the 8 in the name). From the start, it came with that 6.1L HEMI engine, which gave it 420 horsepower. It also came with its fair share of problems, a few of which can be quite costly.
However, later model years of the SRT would eventually incorporate the 6.4L HEMI engine, meaning the "8" in the "SRT-8" name wasn't all that discerning. This includes the 2014 Grand Cherokee SRT. Also, due to the customizability when buying new, not every SRT-8 had the 6.1L HEMI engine. It might seem like a minor difference, but you won't find many Jeeps with the 6.1L HEMI other than within the 2006—2010 Grand Cherokee SRT-8 line.
Jeeps with the 6.2L HEMI engine
The 6.2L HEMI is often nicknamed "the Hellcat," likely due to its use in the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat from 2015 through 2023. It's an appropriate name, since this engine features a supercharger to add greater power and acceleration. As far as Jeeps go, the 6.2L was available in only one variant: the 2018–2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
With this supercharged engine, Stellantis has stated the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is "the most powerful and quickest SUV ever." Such a claim might be up for debate, but it's undeniable that the speed-focused design gives this Jeep significant power under the hood. Its enhancements gave it a rating of 707 horsepower with up to 645 lb-ft of torque. This also results in a 0-to-60mph acceleration of 3.4 seconds, and it can hit a max speed of 190mph. Unfortunately for fans of this supercharged SUV, Jeep officially announced the 2023 model would be the final entry in the Trackhawk line.
Jeeps with the 6.4L HEMI engine
The 6.4L engine is the highest-capacity model of the HEMI line, and it has the specs to prove it. Modern Jeeps like the 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 392 can generate a whopping 470 horses of power. But while the Rubicon 392 is "the only Wrangler with a 6.4L HEMI V8," it's not the only Jeep with one. Several model years of the Grand Cherokee SRT and Grand Wagoneer were also offered with this powerful engine.
The 6.4L was the magnum opus of the HEMI line, with the 2023 Chrysler 300C SUV giving it its last hurrah. Unsurprisingly, Jeeps with this engine option are mostly recent releases. The Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT could be equipped with the 6.4L HEMI, and the Jeep Grand Wagoneer was also compatible. And as mentioned above, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 was fit with it as well for all model years from 2021 through 2024.
If the 6.4L HEMI engine is the final design in the line, it's a solid send-off. This powerful engine can be fitted into numerous Jeep models from the past decade, which, like the previous HEMI designs, is often an optional part of your purchase.